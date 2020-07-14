IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 20,653 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 319,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

