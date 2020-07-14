Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.19 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Exponent worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.