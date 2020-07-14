Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.66. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

