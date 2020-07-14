Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.74% of Curtiss-Wright worth $144,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:CW opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

