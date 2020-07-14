Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,121 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,987,000 after purchasing an additional 122,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of CRL opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $189.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.89.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.