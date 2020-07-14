Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.