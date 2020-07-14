State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.65% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $140,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

