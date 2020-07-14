Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $118,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

