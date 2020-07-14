APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 34,573 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

