First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

