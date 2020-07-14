State Street Corp Purchases 27,343 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.98% of Harley-Davidson worth $144,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:HOG opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

