Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.96.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.