Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 35,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $383,727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $79,002,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

