State Street Corp Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,777,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $128,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.38 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,405.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.