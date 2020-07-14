State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.46% of Ciena worth $150,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,100 shares of company stock worth $4,485,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

