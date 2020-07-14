FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FMC worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,619,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.