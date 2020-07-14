Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after buying an additional 2,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 497,144 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 686,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,679,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Clearway Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

