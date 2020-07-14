Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

