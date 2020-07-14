Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.68% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

