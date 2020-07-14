Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,041 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,241,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $214.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.