Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,188 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 89,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

