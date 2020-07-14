Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

