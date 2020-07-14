Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

