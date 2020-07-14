Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 155,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $402.09 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.