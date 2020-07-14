Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

