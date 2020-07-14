Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $4,483,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $187.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.