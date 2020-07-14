Veracity Capital LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VRTX opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.59.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.
In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,351 shares of company stock worth $84,413,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Featured Story: Operating Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.