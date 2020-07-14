Veracity Capital LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,351 shares of company stock worth $84,413,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

