Veracity Capital LLC Sells 908 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $297.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.52. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.