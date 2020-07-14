Veracity Capital LLC Sells 421 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $774.90.

Shares of MELI opened at $981.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of -233.80 and a beta of 1.70. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $926.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

