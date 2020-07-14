Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 219.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

HON opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

