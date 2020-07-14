Veracity Capital LLC Sells 425 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $701.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $735.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.28.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

