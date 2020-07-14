Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 56.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

