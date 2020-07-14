Veracity Capital LLC Sells 11,195 Shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned 3.83% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

NYSEARCA:BOUT opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

