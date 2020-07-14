Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

