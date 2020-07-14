Veracity Capital LLC Invests $166,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

