Veracity Capital LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

