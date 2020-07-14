150 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $188.29.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.90.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.