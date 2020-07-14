MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,324,260 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,324,260 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.21% of The Western Union worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.