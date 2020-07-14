Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $40,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.48 and a beta of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

