Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 929.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 92,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

BDEC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.