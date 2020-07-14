MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 34,356 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,356 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

