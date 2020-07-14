MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 109,691 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,691 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,544.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 190,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

