MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 288,958 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,643,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

