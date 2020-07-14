MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of Robert Half International worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.