Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,379,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

