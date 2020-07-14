Sabal Trust CO Has $253,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Shares of WFC opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

