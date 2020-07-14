Sabal Trust CO Sells 599 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

