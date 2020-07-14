MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $12.43 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $552.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

