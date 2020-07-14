MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $11.55 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cummins by 3,333.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

NYSE:CMI opened at $174.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

