MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,686 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

